Diversions in place for motorists after Rathcoole bus hijacking
Motorists should expect diversions this morning related to the bus hijacking and burning.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:57 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:04 am
A post from the PSNI said that Church Road in Newtownabbey will remain closed between O’Neill Road and the Abbeycentre Shopping Centre overnight and into Monday.
Diversions are in place however motorists can expect delays in the area on Monday morning and are asked to seek alternative routes if possible.