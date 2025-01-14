Female pedestrian in her 80s injured and taken to hospital after being struck by a car

Police are appealing for information and witnesses

The incident happened on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13. The collision between a car and a pedestrian was reported just before 6.15pm. Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed for some time but has since reopened. Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25.