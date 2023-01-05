A statement from the PSNI adds one 16-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The other four teenagers have been charged with allowing self to be carried and going equipped for theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Teenagers were involved in the car chase

The teenagers were arrested initially after a white Toyota Aqua is reported to have failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am, and drove off towards Strabane.Police in Strabane saw the car heading towards Newtownstewart which failed to stop for police again.