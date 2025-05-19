Funeral details published for tragic Newtownabbey motorcyclist Philip Taylor and cyclist Paddy McDonald after road collision deaths

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 19th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 09:48 BST
Funeral details have now been released for tragic motorcyclist Philip Taylor and cyclist Paddy McDonald who died in tragic road a traffic collisions on May 16.
placeholder image
A notice in funeraltimes.com says that ‘Philip (Phil) Taylor died on May 16.

Newtownabbey man Philip Taylor is described as the ‘loving son of Barbara and the late Herbie Taylor, loving fiancé of Lorraine, dear brother of Graeme and Gavin and brother in law of Alyson and Eileen’.

A service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held in Glengormley Presbyterian Church on Friday 23rd May at 10am followed by interment in Carnmoney East Cemetery. The notice adds that he ‘will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by the entire family circle’.

And funeral details have also been published for cyclist Paddy McDonald, 62, from the Castleblayney area across the border in Co Monaghan.

He also died on May 16 in the Middletown area of Co Armagh.

According to a funeral notice on RIP.ie Mr McDonald is being mourned by his Mother Peggy and sister Marian, Aunts Bridge, Kathleen, Ann and Josie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Philip Taylorplaceholder image
Philip Taylor

His funeral will be held on May 21 (Wednesday) at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Earlier posts on Social media from friends of Philip Taylor, said: ‘I'm devastated and in shock to hear of the sudden passing of an old workmate and friend Philip Taylor

‘Life can be so cruel

‘Thinking of Philip's family and friends and sending my love and prayers’.

Paddy McDonaldplaceholder image
Paddy McDonald

And in tribute to cyclist Paddy McDonald, Cycling Ulster posted: ‘Cycling Ulster are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Paddy McDonald, in an accident on the Armagh Road yesterday.

‘Paddy was a member of Emyvale Cycling Club.

‘At this sad time Cycling Ulster wish to offer their condolences to Paddy’s family and to the wider Emyvale cycling community’.

And in another post, Emyvale Cycling Club posted: ‘Emyvale CC are greatly saddened to hear of the death of our fellow club member Paddy McDonald (62) from Errybane, in an accident on the Armagh Road yesterday.

‘As a mark of respect, tomorrow's official club spins are cancelled. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam’

