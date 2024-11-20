Great news for Northern Ireland shoppers this Christmas as Translink’s Sprucefield Park & Ride is now more convenient than ever
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Monday 25 November, passengers using the dedicated 651 bus services from Sprucefield Park and Ride will enjoy a 15-minute peak service frequency offering up to an additional 1500 seats every week giving passengers even more flexibility to plan their
journeys into Belfast city centre.
Richard Anderson, Translink Acting General Manager – Bus Operations said: “Sprucefield Park & Ride is conveniently located just off the M1 making it easy for anyone to use the site if going to Belfast from the south or west.
"Combined with a range of good value fares such as a single costing £4.00; £4.80 day return after 9.30am; and £31.50 for a ten journey Smartlink, the service operates via the bus lane along the M1 directly into the Europa Buscentre making it a smarter option for passengers, avoiding stress of driving and traffic congestion along the motorway and Westlink.
“Park & Ride offers customers a fast, comfortable and relaxing journey experience.
"With free Wi-Fi, in seat USB charging points, commuters and leisure users can enjoy more productive time on board to prepare those all-important Christmas lists, catch up on emails, social media or just relax and have a snooze.
“Park and Ride has always been popular giving people the option to drive part of the journey and seamlessly transition to public transport helping to reduce urban traffic, no parking fees, and reducing carbon emissions, creating a greener, healthier environment
for all.
“There are a range of sites at bus and train stations along with other bespoke sites offering high frequency bus services into the centre of Belfast including Blacks Road, Ballymartin and Cairnshill”, Richard added.
Learn more about how Park & Ride can make your journey easier by visiting www.translink.co.uk/parkandride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.