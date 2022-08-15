Heartfelt tributes paid to Ryan Speirs after scrambler death - 'the big man with the hardiest of hardiest of all laughs'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Speirs

In a statement this morning the PSNI say that Ryan Speirs died after a scrambler he was riding was involved in a crash at the Castledawson Road area on August 13.

Ryan was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

A post on Funeral Times describes Ryan as the 'beloved son of Raymond and Donna and loving brother of Stacey, partner of Clodagh and devoted father of Cábhan and Cádhla'.

He is also described as the 'grandson of John and Johanna McVey and Jean and the late Jim Speirs'.

In the online post they say '.Ryan’s wake has not yet commenced'.

The outpouring of grief for Ryan is seen clearly on social media.

A friend wrote: "The lad with the Hardiest of laughs!

"Yesterday we all lost one of the best lads and a friend to many ,Ryan Spiers you had it all. , the big man with the hardiest of hardiest of all laughs!

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all the Spiers and McVeys, an with all your wider family circle , with your friends of many, work buddies and all that had the privilege of crossing your path & meeting you. Keep snapping and laughing.. we will miss you"

A post from Revival adds: "It’s with a saddened heart, we hear of the passing of one of our own!

"Ryan Speirs was not only a fan of our nights but we also had the privilege of having him on our pr team! We wish all the strength in the world on to his family, his girlfriend and his 2 kids in this time of need!

"Keep the party alive up there ryan!"