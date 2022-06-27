Jack Oliver: Funeral fund started for the 'wee rocket' raises £1,500 for his family

Crowds line the scene for the funeral of Jack Oliver

The GoFundMe, started by Tamara Mason and Joanne Mclaughlin has raised more than £1,500.

See it hereIt is still trending on Google.

The fundraiser says: "As you all know we lost our wee rocket Jack Oliver in a tragic accident whilst competing at Kells Road Race Sunday 19th June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have comfort knowing that Jack died doing what he lived for and was sure to have that big smile on his face.

"We are using this to give Jack the send off and headstone he deserves to ease the pressure of his immediate family at this difficult time.

"Everyone dies, not everyone lives #232

"26/02/2002-19/06/2022"

Jack Oliver, 21, was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted Mr Oliver’s hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement that spelled out “Wee Jacko”, from Navan, Co Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort was due to meet at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escort the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Mr Oliver were expected to join the procession.

The funeral of Jack Oliver

His funeral was held on Sunday