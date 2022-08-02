Kevin McCrory: Funeral arrangements released for 'proud wee daddy'

A death notice in funeraltimes.com says the 77-year-old died 'as the result of an accident on Sunday 31st July 2022 at The Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast in the arms of his daughters'.

It also describes him as the 'loving and devoted husband of Ann, proud wee Daddy of Valerie (Dermot), Lynda (Darren) and Emma (Daniel)'.

The insertion further describes him as the 'adored Granda Kev of Lauren, Sophie, Rebecca, Ellie, Finn, Dara and Fiadh'.

Kevin McCrory who died after a collision

'Much loved brother of Colette, Carmel, Joan, Gaye and Brian'.

His Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday 4th August at noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

'Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.' adds the death notice,

'Will be forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother and many friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.'

Earlier the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a two-vehicle collision on July 26 in the Melmount Road area of Sion Mills to contact them.