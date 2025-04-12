Man charged in relation a to hit-and-run on Friday evening along with other offences

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 18:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision have charged a man to court

The collision occurred in the Culmore Road area of Londonderry on Friday evening, April 11.

Serious injuries were not reported – two cars were damaged, however.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man who was driving the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was detained and arrested by officers a short time later in the Racecourse Road area.

A 21-year-old man who was driving the suspect vehicle fled the sceneA 21-year-old man who was driving the suspect vehicle fled the scene
A 21-year-old man who was driving the suspect vehicle fled the scene

He has since been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was also charged with failing to stop where an accident has occurred causing injury, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

The man is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 14th April.

As is usual procedure, the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice