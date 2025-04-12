Man charged in relation a to hit-and-run on Friday evening along with other offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision have charged a man to court

The collision occurred in the Culmore Road area of Londonderry on Friday evening, April 11.

Serious injuries were not reported – two cars were damaged, however.

A 21-year-old man who was driving the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was detained and arrested by officers a short time later in the Racecourse Road area.

He has since been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was also charged with failing to stop where an accident has occurred causing injury, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

The man is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 14th April.