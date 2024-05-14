Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 27-year-old man was today (Tuesday 14th May) extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for offences of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

The offences occurred in County Louth in July 2022.

The male was arrested in the Londonderry area in January 2024 and today has completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from PSNI’s International Policing Unit said, “We continue to work with closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.

"Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.