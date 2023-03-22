News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
48 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
49 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Motorists asked to avoid route' 'following a lorry churning the grass verges and covering the road in mud and other debris'

Motorists are being asked to avoid a Co Antrim road after a lorry left it ‘impassable’, according to @TrafficwatchNI

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT- 1 min read

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: “ #CoAntrim Cloughmillls area - Tullykittagh Rd between Drumagrove Rd & Skerry Rd East has been closed due to road becoming impassable following a lorry churning the grass verges and covering the road in mud and other debris - seek an alternative route”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic information
Traffic information
Traffic information
Police
Police
Police
Most Popular
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
Motorists