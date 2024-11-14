Funeral Mass of Eoin Lynch in Castlederg

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral today of tragic 29-year-old Eoin Lynch, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone who died following a single vehicle crash in Strabane on Sunday morning.

Eoin Lynch died in a collision in the Orchard Road area of Strabane shortly before 7.40am on Sunday.

Requiem Mass was held in St. Patrick's Church in Castlederg at noon on November 14 where mourners heard how “anybody who thinks of Owen will automatically have a smile brought to their lips” as “he made the world brighter”.

Addressing the packed church in his sermon, Parish Priest Father Paul Fraser said that whatever reason you found yourself on Eoin Lynch’s bus, “the one thing that's true is that you'd never forgot your bus driver as he had that kind of effect on people throughout his life”.

"It was his gentle presence, not always quiet, but certainly always helpful, always positive, always smiling.

"Anybody who thinks of Owen will automatically have a smile brought to their lips.

"He made the world brighter. He made the lives of everybody he touched brighter.”

The cleric added that “Owen was fundamentally a people person” and “what you might have referred to as a cheeky chappy who enjoyed the banter at the craic”.

Father Frazer said that Eoin – who worked for the family business Lynch Coach Hire – also had a great skill of being “his own man, and in spite of that cheeky, chappy appearance, had a great sensitivity about him and could read a situation, and would do whatever he could to diffuse a bit of tension”.

"He would say whatever he thought was necessary to restore the peace,” added Father Fraser.

Eoin will be deeply missed by his parents Paul and Linda and siblings Adam (Lisa), Paul (Zara) and Enda (Aislinn).

After the service there was interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In a tribute, St Patrick’s Football Club Castlederg said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lynch family especially to his mother and father Linda and Paul, to his brothers Adam, Paul & Enda and to all the surrounding members.

​"This has been a huge shock for the community and it goes without saying the impact that Eoin has had on people’s lives in such a positive way is evident in his tributes from all his friends or people who had the pleasure of meeting him.

​"We will keep you all in our prayers and rest easy Eoin”.

​

And another tribute from Calbro Construction NI said: “It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our valued former driver and friend, Eoin Lynch.

​"His dedication and hard work contributed significantly to our team, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.