NI escapes the worst of Eunice as GB battered

The Glens of Antrim and the Sperrins had some fairly heavy snowfall for a period, while much of the Province had no snow at all.

Many flights were cancelled and ferry services suspended due to storm conditions and strong winds.

The ferry between Strangford and Portaferry was one of the services affected yesterday morning but was operating again later in the afternoon.

Heavy snow in Northern Ireland as storm Eunice batters the County Antrim hills . Picture Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Police reported a number of traffic collisions on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry, however, it is understood that no one suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The Met Office said the highest wind gust so far for Storm Eunice was 122mph – recorded at Needles on the Isle of Wight – setting a provisional record for the most ferocious gust ever recorded anywhere in the UK.

In London, the 02 arena was closed after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as seven operators suspended all services.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled yesterday.

Both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

It is believed to be the first time that both of the crossings have been closed simultaneously.

Yellow warnings have been issued through Saturday and Sunday, highlighting the ongoing risk of wind and rain, although much less impactful than Storm Eunice.

Although the main storm warning expired late yesterday afternoon, the yellow warning for icy conditions remained in place until 9am today.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Winds will decrease from their exceptionally high levels on Friday, but there’s a continued wet and windy theme for many through the weekend.

“The south will see wet and windy conditions on Saturday, before areas to the north and west, including Northern Ireland, see some more potentially disruptive conditions on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland for Saturday is: “Overnight and heavy morning rain, then sunny intervals and scattered showers on Sunday, these turning wintry later. Windy on Monday with early showers. Rain for a time on Tuesday.”