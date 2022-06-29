NI weather: This is NOT what you want to hear at the end of June - Yellow weather warning place tomorrow

But parts of Northern Ireland have been given a YELLOW weather warning.

According to the Met Office this will affect County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down and will be in force between 5am and 10pm tomorrow.

And this “heavy rain may bring localised flooding and some travel disruption”.

It adds that Thursday will see “an area of heavy rain develop early” which “could bring 20-30mm within a few hours”.

It adds that this “would be enough to bring some flooding to prone spots”.

It adds that those affected should expect:

* Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

* Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

The Met Office also ask people to take care ‘when travelling in heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms’.

What advice to they offer?

*They advise making choices and planning ahead - even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen.

* A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

* If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.

* If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.

* Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.

* Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.

* Keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway – these are some of the places you are more likely to be exposed to side winds.

* Ensure that you maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.

* Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard. Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

* Keep your eyes peeled on the road at all times as spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility. Remember it affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared.

What to do when the road is flooded

* According to the Met Office if the road is flooded, turn around and find another route.

* The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is turn around, don’t drown.

* Although the water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water from which you may need rescuing.

* Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

* Never drive through flood water. Turn around.

* Keep an eye out for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians

* Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.

They say that today will bring “bright spells and scattered showers”.

“Rather a cloudy start then brightening with sunshine,” for today adds the Met Office.

“Scattered showers breaking out during the morning with the odd heavier shower possible in the afternoon.

“Feeling warmer with light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”

And tonight will see “showers mostly dying away with some late sunshine for most places and light winds”.

“More cloud building in the east in the morning and possibly some heavy showers around dawn. Minimum temperature 11 °C.”

