Northern Ireland drivers stopped yesterday after being recorded at speeds of 101 mph and 91 mph

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police yesterday recorded a driver on the M1 motorway at 101 mph.
Read More
There were 169 drug related deaths registered in 2023 - a 47% increase on the to...

A post on social media from NI Road Policing and Safety says: ‘Another all too familiar post from us regarding speeding drivers detected on the M1 motorway yesterday.

‘The driver of the Audi was stopped by Road Policing Unit from Mahon Road station travelling at 91mph, while another driver earlier in the day was detected at 101mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Speeding, along with driving under the influence, driving carelessly, not wearing seatbelts and driving while using a phone make up the Fatal Five.

‘We all have a responsibility to do our part in reducing the number of fatalities on the roads’.

Related topics:PoliceNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice