Northern Ireland drivers stopped yesterday after being recorded at speeds of 101 mph and 91 mph
A post on social media from NI Road Policing and Safety says: ‘Another all too familiar post from us regarding speeding drivers detected on the M1 motorway yesterday.
‘The driver of the Audi was stopped by Road Policing Unit from Mahon Road station travelling at 91mph, while another driver earlier in the day was detected at 101mph.
‘Speeding, along with driving under the influence, driving carelessly, not wearing seatbelts and driving while using a phone make up the Fatal Five.
‘We all have a responsibility to do our part in reducing the number of fatalities on the roads’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.