Northern Ireland drivers stopped yesterday after being recorded at speeds of 101 mph and 91 mph

Police yesterday recorded a driver on the M1 motorway at 101 mph.

A post on social media from NI Road Policing and Safety says: ‘Another all too familiar post from us regarding speeding drivers detected on the M1 motorway yesterday.

‘The driver of the Audi was stopped by Road Policing Unit from Mahon Road station travelling at 91mph, while another driver earlier in the day was detected at 101mph.

‘Speeding, along with driving under the influence, driving carelessly, not wearing seatbelts and driving while using a phone make up the Fatal Five.