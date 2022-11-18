Northern Ireland road closed due to serious traffic collision; motorists warned road likely to remain closed 'beyond school pick up times'
Police have advised motorists that a Northern Ireland road is closed due to a serious traffic collision – and warned that the road is likely to remain closed “beyond school pick up times this afternoon”
Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.
In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: “The Newtownards Road in east Belfast is likely to remain closed between Templemore Avenue and the Albertbridge Road for a number of hours following a serious road traffic collision.
"The closure is likely to remain in place beyond school pick up times this afternoon.
"Motorists and pedestrians should seek alternative routes for their journey.
“Local diversions are in place.”