Northern Ireland road closed due to serious traffic collision; motorists warned road likely to remain closed 'beyond school pick up times'

Police have advised motorists that a Northern Ireland road is closed due to a serious traffic collision – and warned that the road is likely to remain closed “beyond school pick up times this afternoon”

By Roderick McMurray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: “The Newtownards Road in east Belfast is likely to remain closed between Templemore Avenue and the Albertbridge Road for a number of hours following a serious road traffic collision.

"The closure is likely to remain in place beyond school pick up times this afternoon.

The Newtownards Road in east Belfast is closed due to a serious traffic collision

"Motorists and pedestrians should seek alternative routes for their journey.

“Local diversions are in place.”

