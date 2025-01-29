Northern Ireland traffic: Ballymena Road in Antrim is closed in both directions at the Dunsilly Roundabout off slip due to an overturned lorry

The Ballymena Road in Antrim is closed in both directions at the Dunsilly Roundabout off slip due to an overturned lorry.
Motorists are asked to ‘please seek an alternative route’ as PSNI and Fire Service are in attendance.

Meanwhile there are delays leaving the M22 J1 at Dunsilly Roundabout Northbound and approaching from the A26 Lisnevenagh Road.

More details when we get them.

