Northern Ireland traffic: Ballymena Road in Antrim is closed in both directions at the Dunsilly Roundabout off slip due to an overturned lorry

Offslip at Dunsilly roundabout

The Ballymena Road in Antrim is closed in both directions at the Dunsilly Roundabout off slip due to an overturned lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are asked to ‘please seek an alternative route’ as PSNI and Fire Service are in attendance.

Meanwhile there are delays leaving the M22 J1 at Dunsilly Roundabout Northbound and approaching from the A26 Lisnevenagh Road.