Northern Ireland traffic: Homes evacuated after device left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following a report that a device has been left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge this afternoon, Thursday 22nd August.

A PSNI statement said that cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.

The public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Further updates will be issued in due course.

