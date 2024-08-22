Northern Ireland traffic: Homes evacuated after device left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following a report that a device has been left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge this afternoon, Thursday 22nd August.
A PSNI statement said that cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.
The public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Further updates will be issued in due course.
