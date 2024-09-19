Northern Ireland traffic: Killyman Road outside Dungannon reopened after road traffic collision
The Killyman Road outside Dungannon has now reopened after a road traffic collision.
The Killyman Road outside Dungannon had been forced to close yesterday after a serious road traffic collision.
At the time PSNI advised motorists to take another route for their journey.
