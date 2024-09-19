Northern Ireland traffic: Killyman Road outside Dungannon reopened after road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 06:52 BST
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
The Killyman Road outside Dungannon has now reopened after a road traffic collision.

The Killyman Road outside Dungannon had been forced to close yesterday after a serious road traffic collision.

At the time PSNI advised motorists to take another route for their journey.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.