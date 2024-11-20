Live

Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Nov 2024, 08:11 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:17 GMT
Police are asking motorists in Northern Ireland to take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.
They also ask motorists to “clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead”.

Meanwhile a post on TrafficwatchNI reports that in Belfast ‘traffic is generally moving well after this mornings rush hour’.

