Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI Collision Investigation Unit to return to scene of fatal road traffic collision after teenage motorcyclist died
Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, 27th November and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.
The Antrim Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Donegal Park Avenue; while the North Circular Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Antrim Road.
The closures will be in place from 10pm on Wednesday 27th until 4am on Thursday 28th.
We thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this important testing is carried out.
It is understood that the testing forms part of an investigation into a collision between a car and a motorcycle, following which an 18-year-old man later died in hospital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.