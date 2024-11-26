Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI Collision Investigation Unit to return to scene of fatal road traffic collision after teenage motorcyclist died

Antrim Road

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Antrim Road, Belfast on Friday, 22nd December 2023 are to return to the scene.

Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, 27th November and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.

The Antrim Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Donegal Park Avenue; while the North Circular Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Antrim Road.

The closures will be in place from 10pm on Wednesday 27th until 4am on Thursday 28th.

We thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this important testing is carried out.