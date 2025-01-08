Northern Ireland travel: New self-serve Translink Ticket Vending machines now live at Ulsterbus stations and Park and Ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced the roll out of new self-serve ticket vending machines (TVMs) at bus stations across the network, and to additional Park and Ride locations.

The new tech makes it faster, easier and more convenient for passengers to buy their bus ticket before they travel.

This follows the successful introduction of TVMs at all train stations and Glider stops as well as other key locations including the two Belfast Airports, marking a further step in the implementation of Translink’s digital-led Future Ticketing System, a strategic project to enhance the customer experience.

Adding to the successful installation of TVMs at Cairnshill and Ballymartin Park and Ride, they have now also gone live at Millbrook, Sprucefield, Tamnamore, Maghera and Castledawson Park and Ride sites.

David Cowan, Head of Commercial Operations at Translink said: “These new ticket machines, incorporating the latest technology offer passengers more choice and flexibility alongside a faster and more convenient way to buy tickets or top up smartcards before boarding their train or bus, whether using contactless credit/debit card, Apple Pay/Google Wallet or cash.

“There has been high passenger interest in the machines since we started the installation process and we have seen steady growth in ticket sales using the TVMs since their roll-out across our bus and rail network.

“The new machines are equipped with modern touch screen interfaces, as well as offering adjustable screen height, voice commands and braille stickers to help guide customers through the purchasing process.

Train tickets

"Passengers can simply top up smartcards or buy local Adult and Child paper tickets or use their yLink and 24+ student railcard to get discounts.

“Alongside these new TVMs other popular prepaid tickets will remain available such as mLink mobile tickets and online ticketing options.

“We are encouraging passengers to buy their tickets in advance where they can, however, we will continue to offer passengers the option to purchase tickets at bus and rail ticket offices and on-board trains,” David added.