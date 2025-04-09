Northern Ireland travel: Translink timetable for Easter Monday and Tuesday now available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced its Easter timetable.

Translink Easter holiday timetables to operate on Easter Monday and Tuesday, 21st and 22nd April.

With a number of timetable changes to reflect the change in passenger demand, passengers are encouraged to download the journey planner app – Translink NI - this Easter and plan their journey from their mobile device.

Recently enhanced, the journey planner app is now even easier to use with more functionality for improved customer experience.

Translink train

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan said: “Whether you’re commuting or planning a day out, we want to keep everyone better connected by bus and train.

“We have increased capacity to popular tourist locations and offer a range of attractive, everyday fare offers such as friends and family tickets starting from £10 for up to 2 adults and 4 children for a days unlimited travel.

“Special family trains will be running to Portrush on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, leaving Belfast Grand Central Station at 9.40am and returning at 6.25pm. Friends & Family tickets can be booked online at www.translink.co.uk for £24.

David added: "With our wide range of services and good value tickets available including 25% off rail and Ulsterbus day return fares after 9.30am, we're looking forward to welcoming more people on board this Easter”.

Rail passengers are also reminded that there will be essential engineering works at different locations on the network - Friday 18th and Saturday 19th April between Antrim and Coleraine; and on Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th and Easter Monday, 21st April between Lisburn and Portadown, with bus substitution services operating.

Irish Rail are also planning engineering works between Dublin and Dundalk. Both local rail and cross border Enterprise services will be impacted.