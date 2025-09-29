'Our hearts go out to the family of the lady who so tragically lost her life' - UUP representatives extend sympathy after collision

Sympathy has been expressed after the death of a woman in her 80s as she died after a two vehicle collision in Glarryford yesterday (Sunday).

Police said they received a report of a two vehicle collision in the Killagan Road area.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene".

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and the road which had been closed has now reopened.

In a statement UUP Representatives have expressed their profound sadness and offered their deepest condolences following the tragic road traffic collision in the Glarryford area on Sunday 28th September, which resulted in the death of a woman in her 80s.

In a joint statement UUP Cllr. Jackson Minford and UUP MLA Jon Burrows said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life

following the serious road traffic collision in Glarryford yesterday.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the lady who so tragically lost her life.

"At this incredibly difficult time, the entire community shares in their grief and stands ready to offer its full support.

“We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the three other individuals who were injured in the incident and taken to

hospital for treatment".

The statement added that on behalf of the community, “we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Police Service of

Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and all the emergency service personnel who attended the

scene”.

They added that the “PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit is conducting a thorough investigation, and we would join their appeal for

anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the Killagan Road area around 2pm