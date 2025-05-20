Planned road closures around Belfast this weekend to enable 'developer led junction improvement scheme'

There are weekend closures planned for the A24 Saintfield Road/ Knockbracken Road junction improvement scheme.

According to the Department of Infrastructure a ‘developer led junction improvement scheme on the A24 Saintfield Road and Knockbracken Road is now nearing completion’.

‘The scheme has involved widening the northbound and southbound A24 Saintfield Road carriageway and will provide improvements to the signal-controlled junction at the Old Saintfield Road and the signal-controlled junction at the Knockbracken Road.

‘In order to carry out resurfacing of the carriageway it will now be necessary to implement full road closures in both directions over a number of weekends in May and June 2025.

‘The planned road closures will be on the A24 Saintfield Road, between Primrose Hill and the Old Saintfield Road, on the following dates:

From 9pm on Saturday 24 May until 6am on Monday 26 May;

From 9pm on Saturday 31 May until 6am on Monday 2 June;

From 5am on Sunday 8 June until 6am on Monday 9 June;

From 5am on Sunday 22 June until 6am on Monday 23 June.

According to the Department, ‘traffic will be diverted via A24 Saintfield Road, A7 Saintfield Road, B178 Comber Road, B178 Hillsborough Road, A23 Moneyreagh Road, A23 Ballygowan Road, A55 Upper Knockbreda Road, A24 Saintfield Road and vice versa. Diversionary routes will be clearly signed on approach to the work’.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Local access for emergency services, along with access to Knockbracken Health Care Centre will be maintained, however some minor delays may be experienced.

The Department will continue to keep the public informed and diversionary routes will be clearly signed.

The work is subject to favourable weather conditions and further closures may be required, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.