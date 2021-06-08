Portugal moved off ‘green list’ for UK holidaymakers - arrivals must take two tests and quarantine for 10 days
Portugal was moved to the amber list at 4am today meaning arrivals must take two tests and quarantine for 10 days.
The change has caused great frustration for British holidaymakers who dashed back from Portugal before the country came off the green travel list.
One woman told BBC that it had been a “massive inconvenience” while another couple said they had lost hundreds of pounds.
Airlines put on dozens of extra flights as people scrambled to get home.
The final commercial flight back to the UK from Portugal appeared to be a WizzAir plane from Faro to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, landing at 02:58 - little more than an hour before the deadline.
At the same time Portugal was moved to the amber list, several countries went onto the red list which requires hotel quarantine, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago and Sri Lanka.