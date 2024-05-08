PSNI warn motorists of 'shed load blocking lane 2 of the city bound on slip to the M1 at junction 9, Moira' - now reopened
Police have posted online about how they had been ‘dealing with a shed load blocking lane 2 of the city bound on slip to the M1 at junction 9, Moira’.
The post on social media added that ‘lane 2 is currently blocked and it may be necessary to temporarily shut the off slip in a short while’.
An update 15 minutes later said: ‘Thank you for your patience. Road is fully reopened’.
