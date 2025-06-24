Road users should expect delays in Glengormley and Antrim tonight due to Mini Twelfth parades

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are being advised to expect delays in the Glengormley and Antrim areas tonight, Tuesday, 24th June, due to Mini Twelfth parades, which will be taking place across the towns.

The PSNI statement adds that the Glengormley parade will begin at 7pm on the Ballyclare Road, and will see both the Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road closed to city-bound traffic, with diversions in place between 7pm -10pm.

The Antrim parade also scheduled for tonight, will begin and end at Dublin Road car-park, and will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial, where a short stop will be made for a wreath to be laid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be temporary traffic disruption in and around both towns between 7pm and 10pm, due to the number of participants and spectators expected.

A bowler hat placed on a car bonnet as Sons of Ulster, Shankill parade by. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eyeplaceholder image
A bowler hat placed on a car bonnet as Sons of Ulster, Shankill parade by. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Police will have an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place and the public is asked to follow any directions given by officers present.

If you do not plan on attending the parades, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid expected delays.

Related topics:AntrimPSNIPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice