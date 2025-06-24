Road users should expect delays in Glengormley and Antrim tonight due to Mini Twelfth parades

Road users are being advised to expect delays in the Glengormley and Antrim areas tonight, Tuesday, 24th June, due to Mini Twelfth parades, which will be taking place across the towns.

The PSNI statement adds that the Glengormley parade will begin at 7pm on the Ballyclare Road, and will see both the Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road closed to city-bound traffic, with diversions in place between 7pm -10pm.

The Antrim parade also scheduled for tonight, will begin and end at Dublin Road car-park, and will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial, where a short stop will be made for a wreath to be laid.

There will be temporary traffic disruption in and around both towns between 7pm and 10pm, due to the number of participants and spectators expected.

A bowler hat placed on a car bonnet as Sons of Ulster, Shankill parade by. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Police will have an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place and the public is asked to follow any directions given by officers present.