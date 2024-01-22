All Sections
Storm Isha: Full list of the most extreme wind speeds recorded in Northern Ireland during its heaviest phase

The News Letter can reveal the windiest places in Northern Ireland during Storm Isha.
By Adam Kula
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 17:16 GMT
The Met Office has listed the top six gusts recorded in the Province from 9pm on Sunday night to midnight Sunday / Monday morning.

The storm played havoc with transport on air, sea and land, and with electricity supplies.

Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power after Storm Isha caused severe disruption. This was the scene at Saint Joseph's Church on the Glen Road, Glenavy. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power after Storm Isha caused severe disruption. This was the scene at Saint Joseph's Church on the Glen Road, Glenavy. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Here we list the locations hardest hit by the fierce winds:

  • One: 81 mph Magilligan, Co Londonderry
  • Two: 79 mph Castlederg, Co Tyrone
  • Three: 76 mph Killowen, Co Down
  • Four: 75 mph Orlock Head, Co Down
  • Five: 74 mph Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim
  • Six: 73 mph Glenanne, Co Armagh
However, since the all-time record gust values for Northern Ireland are around 90-95mph, these are not record-breaking wind speeds.

Nonetheless, the Met Office added that “they were the strongest winds of this winter season so far in Northern Ireland”.

