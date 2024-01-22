The News Letter can reveal the windiest places in Northern Ireland during Storm Isha.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has listed the top six gusts recorded in the Province from 9pm on Sunday night to midnight Sunday / Monday morning.

The storm played havoc with transport on air, sea and land, and with electricity supplies.

More here:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power after Storm Isha caused severe disruption. This was the scene at Saint Joseph's Church on the Glen Road, Glenavy. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Here we list the locations hardest hit by the fierce winds:

One: 81 mph Magilligan, Co Londonderry

81 mph Magilligan, Co Londonderry Two: 79 mph Castlederg, Co Tyrone

79 mph Castlederg, Co Tyrone Three: 76 mph Killowen, Co Down

76 mph Killowen, Co Down Four: 75 mph Orlock Head, Co Down

75 mph Orlock Head, Co Down Five: 74 mph Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim

74 mph Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim Six: 73 mph Glenanne, Co Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, since the all-time record gust values for Northern Ireland are around 90-95mph, these are not record-breaking wind speeds.