The Irish Sea was so stormy during Storm Isha that the shipping forecast put conditions just one notch away from being hurricane force, it has emerged.

On land, the storm interrupted electricity supplies to about 50,000 or so homes and businesses and made a string of roads impassable due to debris and fallen poles and trees.

In addition, one motorist died as a result of a collision with a collapsed tree (more on that here).

A large number of flights were cancelled, mainly at Belfast City Airport, and some where diverted, while at sea the Stena Line ro-ro ship Estrid was forced to circle for several hours off the Ulster coast before it could approach land for docking.

The Stena Estrid

More details on that here, including a video:

The Coastguard told the News Letter that the shipping forecast which was in force at the time indicated conditions up to and including “violent storm 11” on the Beaufort Scale.

This is a kind of maritime Richter Scale, used to estimate wind and wave severity.

"It only goes up to 12,” said Ian Graham of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, adding that such a state is “unusual”.

Indeed, the next stage up from “violent storm 11” on the Beauford scale is “hurricane”.

According to the Met Office, 11 means an average wind speed of 60 knots (about 70mph), a “probable wave height” of 11.5 metres (38ft) and a maximum height of 16 metres (53ft).

Mr Graham said the coastguard had been aware of the Estrid’s movements, but doubts the vessel was in serious danger; rather, its captain was likely taking a “belt-and-braces” approach to the ship’s safety, and didn’t want to enter the lough until the storm had subsided.