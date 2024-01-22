Video: Stena Line ferry stuck in the Irish Sea for hours amid heavy waves and fierce winds from Storm Isha
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ferry, a Stena Line vessel called Estrid, had set off from Liverpool to Belfast yesterday morning.
The sailing is meant to take roughly eight hours.
But after setting out from port at 10.30am yesterday, it arrived at the mouth of Belfast Lough – roughly between the points of Whitehead in east Antrim and Groomsport in Bangor – at 5.30pm, and proceeded no further.
The vessel is on its way eastwards again across the Irish Sea at time of writing.
Stena Line told the News Letter in a statement: “Due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Isha, Stena Estrid was delayed in its usual arrival time in Belfast last night.
"The team onboard closely monitored the weather and once it was safe to berth, the vessel arrived at the terminal at 04:35hrs.
"As a result, last night’s 22:30 departure of Stena Estrid to Liverpool was delayed until 08:05hrs this morning.”