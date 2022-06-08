Sympathy expressed to family of tragic motorcyclist after road death

The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, happened shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday evening

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has offered his condolences to the family of the man killed in the collision.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man killed on the Aughrim Road last night,” he said. “I can only imagine the pain they are going through after losing a loved one in such unexpected and devastating circumstances and they have my deepest condolences.

“The Aughrim Road is a major road into Magherafelt that is used by vast numbers of people every day and this incident will be a shock to the local community who will no doubt extend their deepest sympathies to the relatives of the man who was tragically killed.