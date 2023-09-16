News you can trust since 1737
Traffic advice issued ahead of Belfast City half marathon - roads closed and diversions signed

The Belfast City Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 17
By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Sep 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
The race will set off from Ormeau Embankment at 9.00am and the course will take in all areas of the city, including the centre, before finishing in Ormeau Park at around 12.30pm.

police are asking motorists to adhere to road closure notices and make use of the diversionary routes.

‘Please check routes before travelling and allow plenty of time for journeys across the city throughout the day.

For full details on the marathon route, please visit https://belfastcitymarathon.com/events/half-marathon