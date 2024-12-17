Police have issued traffic and travel advice for road users ahead of the Europa Conference League football match between Larne FC and KAA Gent (Belgium) on Thursday, 19th December.

The match will take place at The National Stadium, kicking off at 8pm, and approximately 2,000 supporters expected to attend.

Boucher Road will also be particularly busy due Christmas shoppers frequenting the area.

Traffic jam

Football supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast, as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws, and these should be complied with at all times.