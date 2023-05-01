News you can trust since 1737
Traffic and Travel: Police issue advice to motorists due to an ongoing security alert

Members of the public are asked to avoid a number of roads in Belfast due to an ongoing security alert

By Michael Cousins
Published 1st May 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read

The police have said:

‘Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Alexander Road area of east Belfast following a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area. One man has been arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody. Cordons are in place and a number of houses have been evacuated.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present and motorists are advised that there are road closures in place between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive and at Bellsbridge Roundabout on the Creagh Road.’

This incident is ongoing. We will provide updates as available

A number of roads are closedA number of roads are closed
