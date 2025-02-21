Traffic and Travel: Weather warning extended with roads closed as strong winds sweep across Northern Ireland
Morning travel has been disrupted with roads blocked by fallen trees
The Met Office have extended the yellow weather warning for wind which is currently in place
The warning was due to expire at 10am (Friday 21) but has now been extended until 1pm
A number of key routes have been closed as strong winds hit Northern Ireland
Current roads closed are
These have been actioned to be attended so far this morning.
- Ards Peninsula - 187, Moss Road, Millisle fallen tree (07:25)
- Bangor - Newtownards Dual Carriageway around North Road Junction - fallen tree (07:30)
- Downpatrick - Ardglass Road Finneston House at Downshire Hospital - van has hit fallen tree (07:30)
- B7 Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch. . The fallen tree is blocking access to St Colman’s High School from the main A24 Belfast Road, Ballynahinch.
- The Old Loughry Road, Cookstown, which was closed yesterday evening, Thursday February 20, due to a serious two vehicle road collision in the area, has now re-opened.
Traffic is busy on the following routes;
- A20 Upper Newtownards Road out of town from Knock crossroads to Castlehill Road - Phoenix works in area (10:52)
- Castlewellan A large fallen tree is blocking the A50 Bann Road Castlewellan. Work to clear the tree is in progress. The fallen tree is on the Castlewellan side of Tullynasoo Road junction (10:12)
- Comber - road users are advised that the traffic signals at The Square are out in all directions. Please slow down, approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way (08:30)
- Strangford Ferry - service is now SUSPENDED due to the high winds (08:51)
Elsewhere traffic is busy on the following routes;
- A6 Castledawson Roundabout - lane closure on roundabout
- A20 Upper Newtownards city bound from Comber Rd to Knock crossroads - Phoenix works in area
- A12 Westlink approaching York Street
- Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street
Updates as available
