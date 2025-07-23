Traffic & Travel: Closed road may affect main routes east from Enniskillen

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
Road closedplaceholder image
Road closed
Maguiresbridge road closed with knock on delays possible

Police have said:

‘The Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge, is currently closed to road users.

Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.

An update will follow in due course.

Related topics:TrafficPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice