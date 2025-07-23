Traffic & Travel: Closed road may affect main routes east from Enniskillen
Maguiresbridge road closed with knock on delays possible
Police have said:
‘The Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge, is currently closed to road users.
Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.
An update will follow in due course.
