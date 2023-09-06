News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Delays for motorists in east Belfast with broken down car in outer lane A2 Sydenham By Pass citybound around Belfast City Airport

In East Belfast TrafficwatchNI has received reports of a broken down car in the outer lane of the A2 Sydenham By Pass citybound around Belfast City Airport.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Sep 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 07:56 BST
Traffic and travel.jpgTraffic and travel.jpg
Traffic and travel.jpg

TrafficwatchNI are reporting knock on delays back to Tillysburn.

They say this is impacting #North Down #Belfast #Holywood

Earlier a broken down van on inner lane A12 Westlink around the merge with the Clifton Street on-slip is creating difficulties for motorists.

A post on @TrafficwatchNI adds that the issue is ‘impacting traffic on the main Westlink lanes heading towards York Street’.

knock on delays back to Tillysburn currently (07:34) #NorthDown #Belfast #Holywood

@belfastcityair

