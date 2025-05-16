Traffic & Travel: M1 closed in both directions - restrictions likely to last until lunchtime
The M1 eastbound and westbound currently closed
The closure is in place from junction 12 at Birches off the Dungannon Road junction and junction 13, known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off. This is due to an overturned livestock lorry.
The Department of Infrastructure has said that the westbound junction 11 Ballynacor interchange to junction 12 Birches is likely to remain be closed until lunch time.