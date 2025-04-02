Traffic & Travel: Motorway blocked in one direction following rtc now clearing
Obstruction clearing but delays expected after collision
The M1 north bound which was blocked over two lanes has been cleared.
A vehicle remains on the hard shoulder
Police had previously said
The Belfast bound carriageway of the M1 motorway has been closed between the Saintfield Road and Blacks Road junctions, near the Applegreen services, following a road traffic collision.
Motorists are advised of delays and should seek an alternative route if possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.