Traffic & Travel: Motorway blocked in one direction following rtc now clearing

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
The M1 north bound had been blocked across two lanes
Obstruction clearing but delays expected after collision

The M1 north bound which was blocked over two lanes has been cleared.

A vehicle remains on the hard shoulder

Police had previously said

The Belfast bound carriageway of the M1 motorway has been closed between the Saintfield Road and Blacks Road junctions, near the Applegreen services, following a road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised of delays and should seek an alternative route if possible.

