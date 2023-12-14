Traffic & Travel: Police appeal for witnesses after person taken to hospital following A1 road traffic collision
Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A1, near Loughbrickland yesterday evening, Wednesday 13th December.
Inspector Tate said: “At approximately 5.35pm, we received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of the Belfast Road.
“Officers along with other emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1565 of 13/12/23.”
