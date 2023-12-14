Traffic & Travel: Police appeal for witnesses after person taken to hospital following A1 road traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A1, near Loughbrickland yesterday evening, Wednesday 13th December.

Inspector Tate said: “At approximately 5.35pm, we received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of the Belfast Road.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Appeal for information