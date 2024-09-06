Traffic & Travel: PSNI Roads Policing are advising of traffic disruption this morning
Road users should expect traffic disruption the morning
Road users are advised of traffic disruption in the Main Street area of Cullybackey due to an overturned trailer.
Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.
Updates as available
