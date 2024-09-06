Traffic & Travel: PSNI Roads Policing are advising of traffic disruption this morning

By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Sep 2024, 08:52 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 09:08 BST

Road users should expect traffic disruption the morning

Road users are advised of traffic disruption in the Main Street area of Cullybackey due to an overturned trailer.

Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.

Updates as available

