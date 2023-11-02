Traffic & Travel: Two people are critically ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Antrim
A car and a lorry were involved in the collision just before 2.50pm on Wednesday at the Pound Street junction with the A8 in Larne.
Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time.
The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/