Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Larne on Wednesday, November 1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car and a lorry were involved in the collision just before 2.50pm on Wednesday at the Pound Street junction with the A8 in Larne.

It was reported just before 2.50pm that a car and a lorry had collided at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time.

The Pound Street junction with the A8 Larne

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.