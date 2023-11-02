All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Traffic & Travel: Two people are critically ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Antrim

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Larne on Wednesday, November 1.
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A car and a lorry were involved in the collision just before 2.50pm on Wednesday at the Pound Street junction with the A8 in Larne.

It was reported just before 2.50pm that a car and a lorry had collided at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time.

Most Popular
The Pound Street junction with the A8 LarneThe Pound Street junction with the A8 Larne
The Pound Street junction with the A8 Larne

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related topics:TrafficLarne