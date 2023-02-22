An adviser added that trains will operate as scheduled between Yorkgate and Londonderry and Larne.

A statement from NI Railways adds that passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Londonderry or Larne line stations should also use bus subs from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A normal timetable will operate between Yorkgate and Londonderry; and between Yorkgate and Larne.

The train journey to Londonderry

"We advise passengers to allow plenty of time for their journeys and check before travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from scheduled rail departure times,” said a spokesman.

NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.