Train passengers advised to leave extra time for their journeys with engineering works making bus substitutions necessary

Bus substitutions will be in place on the Londonderry and Larne train lines between Great Victoria Street and Yorkgate train stations for the next two Sundays – 26th February and 5th March - due to essential engineering works, it has emerged.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

An adviser added that trains will operate as scheduled between Yorkgate and Londonderry and Larne.

A statement from NI Railways adds that passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Londonderry or Larne line stations should also use bus subs from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

A normal timetable will operate between Yorkgate and Londonderry; and between Yorkgate and Larne.

The train journey to Londonderry
"We advise passengers to allow plenty of time for their journeys and check before travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from scheduled rail departure times,” said a spokesman.

NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.

For more information on projects and improvements, visit: https://www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements

