Tributes flood in for 'dedicated bandsman and one of the best' - memorial parade to be held for Ainslie Gordon on Saturday

Scores of tributes have been paid to the father-of-two from Cookstown who died after the Triumph Daytona motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt.

The collision happened around 8.30pm on Tuesday (June 7, 2022).

He was rushed to hospital but did not survive his injuries.

A PSNI spokeswoman said that officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

Since his death social media has been flooded with tributes - and a memorial parade in honour of the "proper gentleman" is set to take place this Saturday.

A post from the 'Regimental Band East Belfast' - of whom Ainslie was a senior member - said: "I don't even know how to put this into words.

"We've lost not only a star but a true friend, a dedicated bands man and one of the best.

Ainslie playing in the band

"You'll be sorely missed by us all.

"Rest easy Sizz until we meet again my dear friend."

Another post from a bandsman added: "We will be Paying our Respects to Ainslie Gordon on Saturday at the East Belfast Memorial Parade.

"We ask for yous to come along an March behind the Band in Respect of Ainslie.. White Shirt. Black Tie has been Requested.

"Band will be Leaving from Longfellow Bar 6pm. RESPECT.. The Roads are Ours 69".

The Ulster Bands Forum, add in a post: "Absolutely devastated to hear the heartbreaking news this morning.

"Ulster has lost a true & loyal son with his passing.

"One of the most decent guys you could ask for, a talented musician and a much loved son, brother, father, band member & friend.

"My heart is breaking for his Mum Amy and sister Denise as well as the wider family circle and his colleagues in the band.

"That great band in the sky has gained one dedicated member and awesome piccolo player. Until we meet again my friend xx".

Meanwhile West Belfast Orange Hall posted: "It is with great sadness that we in ‘The West’ learned of the sad and tragic passing of Ainslie Gordon, in a road traffic accident.

"Ainslie was a Member of the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force, Regimental Band.

"A most accomplished flautist, Ainslie played during a number of events in West Belfast Orange Hall and the Spectrum Centre over the years and of course regularly paraded with Sons of Ulster RBP 375, the band having accompanied the preceptory since 2004.

"We extend deepest sympathy and condolences to Ainslie’s family and friends at this sad time and of course to his colleagues in the band. May God Bless and sustain them all in the days ahead."

.In another post, Freeman Coleraine, said: "We are shocked and saddened to wake this morning to this tragic news about Ainslie.

"An absolute gentleman and a loyal bandsman.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family ,friends and band at this sad time."

The Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown added: "We trust that the family will find comfort in the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead. following the death of Ainsley.

"Absolutely devastating news.

"Ainsley was a past member of our band and a dear friend to many of our members.

"He is also an Uncle of our esteemed member, Graeme Robinson, and a Great Uncle to Bobbi."

Derryloran Boyne Defenders added in another post: "The officers and members of Derryloran Boyne Defenders are devastated to hear the news today of our former member Ainslie.

"Ainslie joined our band at a young age as a local lad and enjoyed many years parading in our ranks and making many friendships which are still here to this day.

"He played every instrument within the band and his musical talent and dedication to loyalist bands flourished throughout his band career.

"He was a bubbly, comical and crazy character who could light up any room.

"His infectious laugh and tomfoolery could make any long bus journey seem like 2 minutes.

"He will be sorely missed throughout the band fraternity and further afield.

"The band sends our deepest condolences to the entire Gordon family circle at this very sad time."

And Protestant Boys East Belfast added: "The officers and members of the Protestant Boys, East Belfast wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family of Ainslie Gordon after his sudden passing.

"Ainslie was a member of the Regimental Band East Belfast.

"You and your family are all in our thoughts.

"God bless".

A post on Funeral Times adds that Ainslie Gordon, from Cookstown, died 'suddenly as the result of an accident' on June 7.

He's described as the devoted father of Ross and Abbie - and the much loved son of Amy and the late Oswald.

He will further be missed by his siblings and the wider family circle.