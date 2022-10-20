He was 23-year-old Harrison Jameson from the Cavan area.

Sergeant Neil Harrison said: "Police received a report shortly after 11am on Wednesday, 19th October of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening, Tuesday 18th October.

"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road / A1 area at around the time the collision occurred, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”

The Dublin Road, which was closed for a period of time on Wednesday, 19th October but has now fully re-opened to traffic.

Online, tributes to the young man, who was making great gains in the Boxing world, have poured in.

Virginia Boxing Club Co Cavan have posted: “My self and the club would like to send our deepest condolences to the Jameson family in this time!

"Harrison was a credit to our club. I’ve seen him grow from a little boy into the man he was today!

"He had everything in his hands ready for him and was just about to have his first pro debut on the 19th of November!

"His presence in the gym will be missed!

"Gone but not forgot Harrison you’ll be forever missed”.

Another post from Facebook page Irish first, Irish last, Irish forever said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Harrison Jameson.

"Harrison from Co. Cavan had just been announced recently as a prospect to the professional game, and was set to make his professional debut in a matter of weeks.

"Thinking of his family, friends and the Irish boxing community during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

In another post, Townland Boxingabc, said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Harrison Jameson.

"Another young life taken too soon. RIP young man. May god give your family strength and comfort at this sad time.”

And another tribute from Irishboxing.com said: “We here at Irish-boxing.com are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harrison Jameson.

“We hope the Irish boxing family join us in passing on our condolences to his family and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile a death notice for the young man says: “Harrison Jameson, Billis, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, Wednesday, 19th October 2022, passed away, following a tragic car accident.

