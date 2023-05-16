His funeral is taking place today in All Saints Parish Church in Eglantine, outside Lisburn.

Jordan, who had been walking, was involved in a collision on May 12 around 10.50pm with a Volvo XC90 car. Although emergency services attended to him, Jordan died at the scene.

A PSNI spokesman said a full investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moira Road area around this time and date, and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 2353 of 12/05/23.

A family notice said that Mr Nixon, from Maghaberry, and was ‘the dearly beloved son of Irene and the late Robert Nixon, brother of Jamie, Kyle, Chloe and Kaci and cherished grandson of Valerie and Joanie’.

It added that he is also the partner of Jodie.

Tributes on social media are paid by various road tracing outlets including Quinn motorcycle repairs who say: “Can't believe im writing this. Another sad day for the biking community. Our sympathy goes out to the whole Nixon family at this sad time. RIP JORDON”.

Another tribute from Northern Ireland Road Racing Travel Group says: “Everyone At Northern Ireland Road Racing Travel Group Are Deeply Saddened To Hear Of The Sudden Passing Of Our Friend/Member Jordan Nixon

"Jordan Was A Big Fan Of Our BSB Trips And Also A Big Fan And Family Friend Of Sam Laffins Racing

“Our Thoughts And Prayers Are With His Girlfriend Jodie Kinkead And His Entire Family Circle At This Very Sad Time”.

And another message from Phillip McCallen Motorcycles says: “We are shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Jordan Nixon, he may have only been with us for a short time but had become an integral member of the McCallens team.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and this difficult time. “

Jordan Nixon

And yet another tribute from Dunmore Off Road Activity Centre says: “Everyone here at Dunmore is shocked and saddened by the terrible news today of the passing of Jordan Nixon.

"A thoroughly nice guy who will be very much missed, we wish to send our thoughts and condolences to his Mum Irene, his brothers Jamie and Kyle and sisters Chloe and Kaci.