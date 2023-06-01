A PSNI spokesman said police received a report at around 7.15am yesterday of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic. Mr Laverty, who was 74-years-old, who had been driving a Renault Scenic, died at the scene.

And the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

On social media tributes poured in for the pensioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackpot Bingo Club said: “It is with great sadness that we regret to inform our community that Robert Laverty has passed away this morning.

"Robert was a gentleman and gave us all plenty of memories and laughs over the years.

"We share our condolences with his friends and family during this time.”

Another tribute from Carmel DoggieGroomer Heron said: “Robert you will be missed so much , who is going to make me my perfect coffee in the mornings .

Robert Laverty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though you gave off because you had to put the kettle on again. And shout at my dogs for barking when dropping it into me . Cursing the world and everyone in it daily making me smile .

"I’m am absolutely heartbroken for your family . I will miss our wee chats and laughs and the advice you have given me in the short time have known you .

Absolute gentleman

You honestly don’t know the minute, please take everyday as it comes as life is so precious”

Former Sinn Fein MLA, Paul Butler, said: “Saddened and shocked on hearing the news about my close friend Robbie Laverty's tragic death this morning in a car accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some photos of him in happier times on a holiday trip to Bunbeg Donegal several years ago and outside St Luke's chapel Twinbrook Belfast.

"My sincerest condolences to his wife Áine and his son Caolán. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Another post from The Little Belfast furniture shop Ltd ·said: “Today we are saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Laverty of newsflash newsagents.

"He was a gentleman and will be missed by all the staff and customers throughout the dairy farm shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Robert’s family at this time.”

According to Funeral Times Robert Laverty died on May 31 ‘tragically as the result of an accident’.