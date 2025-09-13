Two men in critical condition after car struck a stone pillar in Co Down
Police attended the scene of a serious one-vehicle collision in Downpatrick on Friday night, September 12
Shortly after 10pm, police received a report that a silver BMW vehicle had collided with a stone pillar off the Ardglass Road.
Two men, the driver and passenger, were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries which are described as critical.
Anyone with information, including dash-cam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1629 12/09/25.
Police are asking that anyone with information should contact www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org