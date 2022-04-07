Two more Easyjet flights cancelled to Northern Ireland today April 7 as Covid infections hit staff numbers

An Easyjet spokeswoman said: “For your understanding two flights due to operate today have been pre-emptively cancelled, with customers notified in advance and informed of their options and as with previous days the significant majority of our schedule continues to operate”.

When asked for clear guidance as to which flights were cancelled, the spokeswoman has not yet responded.

Yesterday airline passengers were hit with further disruption as more than 100 UK flights scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled.

British Airways axed at least 78 flights at Heathrow, while easyJet cancelled at least 30 at Gatwick.

The aviation industry is suffering from a surge in coronavirus-related staff sickness and a shortage of workers following job cuts made during the virus crisis.

To reduce the impact on passengers, most cancellations are being made at least a day in advance and on routes with multiple daily flights, so passengers can be offered alternative departures.

Easyjet